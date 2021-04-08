Akin Gump Snags Thompson & Knight Energy Duo In Texas

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP recently hired two longtime partners at Thompson & Knight LLP to join their energy practice group in Dallas, the firm announced Wednesday. Jessica Hammons and Wesley P. Williams are joining Akin Gump after spending 18 and 21 years at Thompson & Knight, respectively. Williams, who previously served as firmwide leader of Thompson & Knight's corporate and securities practice, will now serve as co-head of Akin Gump's energy practice group. The two specialize in energy finance, having worked on multimillion-dollar and even billion-dollar deals. Hammons, who was previously Thompson & Knight's firmwide hiring partner, said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS