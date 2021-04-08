NY Bar Says Attys May Contact Old Clients After Moving Firms

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A lawyer who switches firms is allowed to let their former clients know of their move and offer the clients their continued services, the New York Bar Association wrote in an ethics opinion filed Wednesday. Following up with old clients does not run afoul of prohibitions on advertising or solicitation, so attorneys are in the clear as long as they don't engage in misrepresentation, the state ethics committee ruled. The committee noted that rule 7.3 of the Code of Professional Responsibility states, "A lawyer shall not engage in solicitation ... unless the recipient is a close friend, relative, former client or existing client."...

