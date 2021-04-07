Trade Court Upholds Duties On Chinese Nails

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade judge upheld anti-dumping duties on steel nails from China over a challenge from Chinese exporters, finding that steep duties were justified by fraud that one of the companies should have known about. Judge Leo M. Gordon said in an opinion Wednesday that after trade officials discovered boxes of steel nails labeled as "Made in Thailand" at Dezhou Hualude's supplier Tianjin Lingyu, they appropriately held Dezhou responsible for the supplier's alleged labeling fraud. Although the U.S. Department of Commerce did not uncover direct evidence of collusion or awareness of the alleged fraud on the part of...

