Insurance Co. Wants Ruling It Doesn't Have To Defend ERCOT

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The Cincinnati Insurance Co. has asked a Texas federal judge to declare it has no responsibility to defend or indemnify the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc., the state's primary grid operator, in sprawling litigation stemming from the deadly winter storm that killed more than 100 people in February. The insurer filed suit on Tuesday against ERCOT, telling the court that in order to trigger its policy obligations to defend the utility, the winter storm that spurred the litigation would have had to be an accident — a "fortuitous, unexpected and unintended event." But the winter storm that knocked out power...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS