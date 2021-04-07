Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ukraine Urges DC Circ. Not To Allow $112M Award For Tatneft

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Ukraine urged the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday not to condone the enforcement of a $112 million arbitral award in favor of Russian oil company Tatneft, arguing the award can't be upheld under U.S. policy because it is underpinned by the company's illegal acquisition of its stake in Ukraine's largest refinery.

In its opening brief, the country told the appellate court that U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly was wrong to enforce the $112 million arbitral award in the face of multiple improprieties that go against U.S. policy. In addition to arguing Tatneft illegally acquired the underlying investment in a refinery that was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!