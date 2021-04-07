Ukraine Urges DC Circ. Not To Allow $112M Award For Tatneft

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Ukraine urged the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday not to condone the enforcement of a $112 million arbitral award in favor of Russian oil company Tatneft, arguing the award can't be upheld under U.S. policy because it is underpinned by the company's illegal acquisition of its stake in Ukraine's largest refinery. In its opening brief, the country told the appellate court that U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly was wrong to enforce the $112 million arbitral award in the face of multiple improprieties that go against U.S. policy. In addition to arguing Tatneft illegally acquired the underlying investment in a refinery that was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS