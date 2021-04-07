Debt Collector Must Face Claims Over 'Confusing' Letter

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday said Advanced Call Center Technologies LLC cannot wiggle out of a consumer's proposed class action over alleged Fair Debt Collection Practices Act violations after having sent him a "confusing" collection letter that failed to spell out which entity was owed the money. Ruling on the collection agency's motion to dismiss an amended complaint, U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty said plaintiff Randy Hopkins can pursue claims related to how the company did not clearly identify the creditor in the May 2019 letter, noting that the document "refers to multiple entities but is never clear on...

