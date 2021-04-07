Call Center Workers Seek Collective Cert. In OT Suit

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A former call center employee and the company he accuses of requiring overtime work without pay jointly requested that an Arizona federal court preliminarily certify a collective action of workers in order to begin notifying potential members, according to a motion filed Wednesday. PSCU Inc, a company that runs customer service call centers for credit unions, consented to the motion for conditional certification "for the exclusive purpose of sending notice to putative class members regarding plaintiff's claims of uncompensated 'off-the-clock' overtime work," the motion said. The joint motion calls for preliminary certification of a collective including all Arizona hourly call center...

