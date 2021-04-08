Lebanese Waste Management Co. Takes Armenia To ICSID

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A Lebanese waste management company has filed a bilateral investment treaty claim against Armenia after its garbage collection contracts in the capital city Yerevan were canceled in favor of a state-owned entity. Sanitek SARL had worked in Yerevan since 2014 to remedy a garbage collection problem, but its waste management and recycling contracts were canceled in 2019 after the country claimed Sanitek was not meeting expectations. According to a Sanitek announcement, the waste management company did not receive a response from Armenia after notifying the country of its intent to arbitrate, so the dispute was officially registered with the International Centre...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS