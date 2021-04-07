Abortion Provider Secures Win To Block Activist's Videos

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday permanently blocked an anti-abortion activist from posting surreptitiously recorded videos of the National Abortion Federation's providers, finding the primary issue has already been decided against the activist. U.S. District Judge William Orrick granted NAF's bid for summary judgment on its breach of contract claim and a permanent injunction against David Daleiden and his co-defendant organizations, the Center for Medical Progress and BioMax Procurement Services. The judge said the matter came down to issue preclusion, finding that the issue of whether the defendants broke legally-binding confidentiality agreements was already decided against them in a separate case...

