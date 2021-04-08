3rd Schemer Cops To Bid-Rigging After Charges Upheld

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A Missouri businessman became the third person to plead guilty to participating in a conspiracy to rig bids for surplus computer equipment, after losing his challenge of the government's right to bring criminal antitrust charges. The U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Wednesday that Alan Gaines has pled guilty in Minnesota federal court to a one-count indictment for violating Section 1 of the Sherman Act, the antitrust statute barring unreasonable restraints of trade. Two co-conspirators previously pled guilty to felony charges in connection with the scheme to rig the online government auctions and are cooperating with the government....

