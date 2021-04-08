Investors Call For Permanent Bristol Bay Protections

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Investment firms that include tribes, commercial fishermen and conservation groups have called on Congress and the Biden administration to permanently protect Alaska's Bristol Bay from development like Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.'s proposed open-pit mine. In a Wednesday letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and members of Congress, 50 investors called on the federal government to establish permanent protections for the bay under the Clean Water Act and to establish a national fisheries area that would secure permanent federal protection against large-scale mining like Dynasty's proposed Pebble Mine. Citing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' finding last year that the Pebble...

