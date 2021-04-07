Kesha Says New NY Free Speech Law Could Cost Dr. Luke

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 11:29 PM EDT) -- Kesha told a New York state court that a new Empire State free speech law that makes it harder for plaintiffs to win defamation cases allows her to assert counterclaims for damages to cover the cost of defending the "baseless and malicious claims" levied by producer Dr. Luke. Kesha Rose Sebert, who has alleged in a 2014 suit that she was raped by Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald, asked the court Tuesday to confirm that the state's new so-called anti-SLAPP law, aimed at protecting free speech from frivolous lawsuits, applies in Dr. Luke's defamation case, which is seven years old and could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS