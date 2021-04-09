2 Years In, Tech Division Makes FTC 'Far More Efficient'

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Two years after it was created as a task force, the Federal Trade Commission's now-permanent Technology Enforcement Division has become a key tool for probes of online platforms, the FTC's most recent competition chief told Law360 in an interview. Ian Conner, now a Latham & Watkins LLP partner, spoke with Law360 about his experiences with the FTC's Bureau of Competition, which he joined as deputy director in September 2017 and left in February as chief. In addition to praising the flexibility and hard work of staffers who've managed to adapt to full-time telework, a massive caseload and a precipitous spike in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS