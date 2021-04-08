Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ambry Genetics Gets Data Breach Suit Axed, For Now

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed for now a proposed class action against Ambry Genetics Corp. over a data breach of customers' medical and personal information, but gave the patients who sued two weeks to try to fix their case.

U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney on Wednesday dismissed the suit without prejudice, finding that in the operative complaint, the plaintiffs haven't adequately connected "the conduct they complain of" to their alleged injuries.

Even though the suit said that customers' passwords were acquired by unknown entities, the operative complaint doesn't specifically allege that the data breach was how those passwords were swiped,...

