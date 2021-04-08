Pac-12 Schools Hit Sportswear Makers With TM Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The members of the National Collegiate Athletic Association's Pac-12 Conference accused two apparel companies specializing in sports-branded clothing of incorporating and using their trademarks without permission. The schools accuse Sportswear Inc., which does business as Prep Sportswear, and Vintage Brand LLC of marketing and selling unauthorized apparel sporting the schools' logos and other images that are "virtually identical" to their own trademarks, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday. "Long after many of plaintiffs' marks had become famous in the United States, defendants began using numerous confusingly similar marks in an obvious attempt to ride on the coattails of plaintiffs' fame and...

