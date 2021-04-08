US Blacklists Chinese Tech Cos. Over Military Ties

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce blacklisted seven Chinese supercomputing companies Thursday, moving to prevent the firms from receiving sensitive U.S. exports because of alleged threats to national security. The National Supercomputing Center Jinan, National Supercomputing Center Shenzhen, National Supercomputing Center Wuxi, National Supercomputing Center Zhengzhou, Shanghai High-Performance Integrated Circuit Design Center, Sunway Microelectronics and Tianjin Phytium Information Technology were added to the department's Entity List, meaning licenses to export items of national security concern will be denied absent extraordinary circumstances. "Supercomputing capabilities are vital for the development of many — perhaps almost all — modern weapons and national security systems, such...

