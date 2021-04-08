Tech Co. Baidu Dodges Stock Suit Over Chinese Reg Risks

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has dismissed an investor suit alleging that Baidu, the most-used search engine in China, misled shareholders about the risks of regulatory actions it faced from the Chinese government, but is giving the proposed class 30 days to amend their pleadings. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh dismissed securities claims challenging 12 statements Baidu made since 2019 that allegedly inflated the company's share price by misrepresenting its "ability to comply with Chinese regulations governing Internet content," the judge said in her order on Wednesday. But none of the challenged statements are adequately alleged to be false or misleading,...

