PTAB Upholds Uniloc IP Involved In Microsoft, Apple Fights

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Patent-holding company Uniloc scored a win at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in its ongoing battle with Microsoft, with the board upholding a patent covering methods for updating electronic devices that Uniloc has accused both Microsoft and Apple of infringing. In a decision issued Tuesday, the PTAB said the case hinged on whether an earlier patent referred to as Apfel performs a comparing step disclosed in Uniloc 2017 LLC's patent. The board determined that it does not, and so Microsoft Corp. was unable to show the 19 claims it challenged are invalid as obvious. The decision gives a boost to...

