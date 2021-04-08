NRA Exec Claims Internal Audit Led To NY Dissolution Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The National Rifle Association's top executive told a Texas bankruptcy judge Thursday that its own internal audit results were used by New York regulators to seek a dissolution of the organization, leading him to file for Chapter 11 protection. During the fourth day of a trial over whether the NRA's bankruptcy should be dismissed, Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre said the organization began a compliance audit in 2017 that resulted in numerous breaches being self-reported by the NRA. "After receiving some information, I decided the NRA ought to take a look at everything, a 360 degree look, to make...

