Fried Frank-Led BlackRock Closes $4.8B Clean Power Fund

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 12:18 PM EDT) -- Infrastructure and real estate-focused BlackRock Real Assets, advised by Fried Frank, said Thursday that it has wrapped up its latest fund after securing $4.8 billion from limited partners, with plans to primarily target investments in renewable power generation across the globe. The fund, billed as Global Renewable Power Fund III, drew capital commitments from more than 100 institutional investors spread throughout 18-plus countries, including public and private pension funds, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and family offices, according to a statement. The Global Renewable Power Fund series has the stated aim of delivering "attractive risk-adjusted returns with positive and measurable environmental and...

