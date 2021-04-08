Kan. Gov. OKs Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Bill

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has signed into law a bill that authorizes the state's attorney general to coordinate law enforcement training to address the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous persons, approving the measure after it passed unanimously in both legislative houses. The Democratic governor's signature on House Bill No. 2008 came on Wednesday, following a 40-0 vote in the Kansas Senate on March 23 and a 123-0 vote in the House of Representatives on Jan. 28. The bill's sponsors were Reps. Christina Haswood, D-Lawrence, and Ponka-We Victors, D-Wichita, two of the three Native American lawmakers in the Kansas Legislature....

