Ex-Signac Exec Gets 2nd Arbitration Try In Credit Suisse Fight

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said that an arbitrator, not the court, should decide if the new arbitration bid from the former leader of Credit Suisse AG's failed tech venture Signac LLC over allegedly misappropriated technology is a "classic do-over" of previous arbitration on the matter. U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman on Wednesday declined the petition from the Swiss bank and its chief risk officer Lara Warner to pause the arbitration, which Signac's former chief supervisory officer Colleen Graham filed Dec. 22 at JAMS. He noted that he could "no doubt" sort out all of the points of disagreement between...

