ERCOT Wants MDL For Texas Winter Storm Litigation

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc., the state's primary electrical grid operator, is seeking to combine into multidistrict litigation at least 35 cases from four counties stemming from a deadly and destructive February winter storm. ERCOT told the Texas Supreme Court's Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation in a motion filed Wednesday that combining the cases would promote "convenience, efficiency and justice" since the cases all arise out of the same event and assert similar negligence and gross negligence claims against the grid operator. Millions of Texans were left without power for days during freezing temperatures and more than 100 people...

