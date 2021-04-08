Banks Can't Duck Foreclosure Claim Rooted In Fraud Scheme

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 10:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state court judge refused Thursday to let two banks dodge claims a former bank CEO's trust launched to take lien priority and foreclose a mortgage it lent to a former money manager who's serving 16 years after defrauding the trust for a decade. Cook County Associate Judge David Simko said during a remote hearing that it's too early in litigation to let a Deutsche Bank mortgage unit or Champaign, Illinois-based Busey Bank duck the second amended foreclosure claim that former GreatBanc Inc. CEO Roger L. Weston's revocable trust filed in a suit it launched after Weston learned its former...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS