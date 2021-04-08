9th Circ. 'Directly Supports' Zetia Class Fight, 4th Circ. Told

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 11:34 PM EDT) -- Merck and Glenmark have told the Fourth Circuit that a newly issued Ninth Circuit decision upending class certification for buyers alleging price-fixing of canned tuna "directly supports" undoing certification of drug wholesalers accusing the two drugmakers of blocking a generic form of cholesterol drug Zetia. The Ninth Circuit's decertification of three separate classes of direct buyer retailers, individual consumers or end-payers and indirect buyer commercial food preparers suing StarKist Co. and Tri-Union Seafoods LLC, which does business as Chicken of the Sea, warrants Fourth Circuit decertification of the wholesaler class, according to a letter brief filed Wednesday. A partially split Ninth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS