Outdated Experts Doom Suit Tying Diabetes Drug To Cancer

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles judge has thrown out more than 50 claims in a coordinated proceeding alleging that diabetes drugs made by Novo Nordisk, Merck, Eli Lilly and Amylin Pharmaceuticals cause pancreatic cancer, saying the plaintiffs' experts failed to take into account all the available scientific literature on the subject. In a 42-page ruling filed Tuesday, Judge William F. Highberger criticized the seven experts proffered by the plaintiffs, who alleged that the incretin-based therapies, such as Novo Nordisk Inc.'s medication Victoza, cause pancreatic cancer, saying that they ignored much of the available evidence, particularly data studies conducted in the last six years....

