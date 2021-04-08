Former EEOC Commissioner Lipnic Joins Economics Firm

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Victoria Lipnic, former acting chair of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, has joined an economic consulting firm as a partner, where she will use data to solve workforce issues. Lipnic joined Resolution Economics LLC as head of its human capital strategy group, the firm announced Wednesday. She comes to the firm at a time that she said is both unprecedented and extraordinary, thanks to a confluence of investments in environmental, social and corporate governance; initiatives for diversity equity and inclusion; and new human capital disclosure requirements for public companies. She told Law360 on Thursday that she was drawn to the...

