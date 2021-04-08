Lawmakers Tell Biden To Maintain Army Corps Permitting Rule

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Republican federal lawmakers on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden to uphold Trump-era changes to important permits issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for projects ranging from pipelines to aquaculture. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., said the Trump administrations' changes to and renewals of certain nationwide permits — including dramatic alterations to a key Clean Water Act permitting program — are important to Biden's goal of improving infrastructure and creating jobs. The Trump administration in January released the final version of a rule that renews 12 nationwide permits under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS