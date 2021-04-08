Hess Asks 5th Circ. To Revive $218M Schlumberger Valve Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Hess Corp. has asked the Fifth Circuit to reverse a Texas federal judge's take-nothing judgment and revive the company's $218 million suit against Schlumberger Technology Corp. over faulty safety valves used in deep-water wells in the Gulf of Mexico. In a scathing brief filed with the Fifth Circuit on Wednesday, Hess argued that U.S. District Judge Sim Lake misinterpreted contracts and misapplied Texas law to form the basis of his November judgment, which awarded Schlumberger roughly $118,000 in attorney fees and court costs. Hess asked the appellate court to either reverse or vacate Judge Lake's judgment, which was based on findings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS