SoftBank Fund Leads OneTrust $210M Series C Extension

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Privacy technology startup OneTrust announced Thursday that it has raised $210 million in a funding round extension led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 with advice from Morrison & Foerster and Kilpatrick Townsend, bringing its overall Series C fundraising to $510 million. Franklin Templeton was among the investors in the extension, which takes the company's overall fundraising total to $920 million and its valuation to $5.3 billion, up from $2.7 billion in February 2020. The new funding will go toward developing new technologies and partnerships, OneTrust said. SoftBank, which is based in Singapore, will also help OneTrust meet market demand in the Asia Pacific region,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS