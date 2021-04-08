10th Circ. Says Offroad Vehicle Move Doesn't Need Review

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit rejected an appeal by environmental groups that opposed a Trump-era move to allow offroad vehicle use on certain public lands in Utah that are home to a protected cactus, deciding the federal government was not required to do an environmental review first. The panel upheld a lower court and said that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management had the authority to close certain public lands to access from offroad vehicles, also called off-highway vehicles, without first doing an environmental review and nothing required them to go through a more onerous process to open those areas back up....

