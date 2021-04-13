Senate Confirms Polly Trottenberg As DOT Deputy Secretary

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Polly Trottenberg to the No. 2 position at the U.S. Department of Transportation, installing a seasoned transportation policy ace as President Joe Biden sets his sights on passing an ambitious infrastructure investment plan that's already facing stiff Republican pushback. In an 82-15 vote, the Senate confirmed Trottenberg as the DOT's deputy secretary under Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Trottenberg most recently served as commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation for seven years, spearheading a number of initiatives to ease traffic congestion and improve road safety in the Big Apple. She helped turn Manhattan's often...

