Tyson Gets Out-Of-State Workers Booted From Texas OT Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Tyson Foods Inc. successfully narrowed a proposed collective action from employees who claim the meat processing giant failed to pay overtime compensation, after a Texas federal judge agreed to boot out-of-state workers from the suit because of lack of jurisdiction. In an opinion and order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman agreed that Tyson production supervisors with no connection to Texas can't participate in German Lopez Martinez's Fair Labor Standards Act suit, and dismissed them and any of their claims, citing precedent for determining jurisdiction. "Tyson concedes this court has personal jurisdiction over Tyson for purposes of the claims brought by Martinez...

