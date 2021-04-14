Senate Confirms Biden Pick For Key Enviro Post

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Wednesday narrowly confirmed President Joe Biden's pick to lead the White House Council on Environmental Quality, Beveridge & Diamond PC alum Brenda Mallory. A 53-45 vote saw just three Republicans join Democrats in support of the Obama administration veteran — Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Rob Portman of Ohio. Mallory, who will be a top environmental adviser, faced GOP skepticism about power plant regulation and the social cost of carbon. "President Biden has not wasted a moment in setting our nation on a path to a cleaner, healthier, and more just future,...

