Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kemper Hit With Auto Consumer Class Suit Over Data Breach

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A group of consumers slapped Kemper Corp. and Infinity Insurance Co. with an Illinois federal proposed class action on Thursday, alleging the auto insurers are responsible for ongoing credit monitoring services following a data breach of the consumers' personal information.

The proposed class was affected by the December data breach that allowed hackers to obtain personal information from the auto insurers, according to the suit. The stolen data from Kemper and Infinity has already been used, according to the consumers, to aid in identity theft attempts by the hackers.

"The personal data of plaintiffs and members of the classes stolen in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!