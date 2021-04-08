Kemper Hit With Auto Consumer Class Suit Over Data Breach

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A group of consumers slapped Kemper Corp. and Infinity Insurance Co. with an Illinois federal proposed class action on Thursday, alleging the auto insurers are responsible for ongoing credit monitoring services following a data breach of the consumers' personal information. The proposed class was affected by the December data breach that allowed hackers to obtain personal information from the auto insurers, according to the suit. The stolen data from Kemper and Infinity has already been used, according to the consumers, to aid in identity theft attempts by the hackers. "The personal data of plaintiffs and members of the classes stolen in...

