Verizon Says TracFone Merger Will Shore Up Prepaid Plans

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Verizon is hitting back against public-interest advocates who complain that its proposed acquisition of mobile carrier TracFone Wireless could harm low-income customers, with the phone giant telling the Federal Communications Commission that the combination will actually create better offers for prepaid mobile plans. In an FCC filing posted Wednesday, Verizon wrote that its backing will give TracFone the resources needed to compete against other well-heeled prepaid brands, such as Dish's Boost Mobile, T-Mobile's Metro and AT&T's Cricket Wireless. "TracFone's continuing subscriber losses and eroding share of the prepaid segment show how hard it is to compete on a stand-alone basis," Verizon wrote,...

