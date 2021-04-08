Pa. High Court's Jury Bias Rule Thwarts Med Mal Retrial Bid

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court ruled Thursday that the widow of a man who died following a leg amputation can't get a new medical malpractice trial due to alleged juror bias, citing a year-old state high court ruling which clarified how parties should assert such bias claims. A three-judge Superior Court panel affirmed a defense verdict in a suit accusing Dr. Marc Cordero and a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center hospital of misdiagnosing patient Dale Smith's leg wounds, which resulted in the amputation and ultimately Smith's death. At issue on appeal was whether a new trial was warranted because two jurors who...

