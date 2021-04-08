Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. High Court's Jury Bias Rule Thwarts Med Mal Retrial Bid

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court ruled Thursday that the widow of a man who died following a leg amputation can't get a new medical malpractice trial due to alleged juror bias, citing a year-old state high court ruling which clarified how parties should assert such bias claims.

A three-judge Superior Court panel affirmed a defense verdict in a suit accusing Dr. Marc Cordero and a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center hospital of misdiagnosing patient Dale Smith's leg wounds, which resulted in the amputation and ultimately Smith's death. 

At issue on appeal was whether a new trial was warranted because two jurors who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!