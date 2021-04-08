Fiat Chrysler Race Bias Suit Rejected By 7th Circ.

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday refused to greenlight a suit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, saying a Black former assembly plant employee hadn't shown his firing was driven by racial animus instead of accusations of harassing female colleagues. A three-judge panel upheld the auto company's summary judgment win against Wesley Gamble, saying he didn't have evidence that discrimination was present when a human resources official investigated and fired him when harassment complaints from his co-workers were corroborated. "Because no reasonable jury could infer that Gamble was treated less favorably than a similarly situated employee outside of his protected class, we affirm the...

