Drugmaker MannKind Escapes Investors' Suit At 9th Circ.

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has affirmed a lower court's dismissal of a putative securities class action against investment bank H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC claiming it artificially inflated trading prices for shares of drugmaker MannKind Corp. in advance of a "highly dilutive" offering of the company's shares. In a published opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Kenneth K. Lee, the three-judge panel on Thursday found that investors hadn't shown there was a plausible basis for the bank's alleged fraud. As a result, the shareholders "face a substantial hurdle" to show that the bank intentionally misled the public, the panel said. In the...

