9th Circ. Won't Walk Back Block Of Trump Asylum Policy

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 11:49 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday declined to reconsider its decision to halt the Trump administration's policy restricting asylum for migrants who cross through another country on the way to the U.S., rejecting the government's argument that the July opinion was riddled with errors. President Donald Trump's U.S. Department of Justice had hoped to have another shot at restoring the policy, which required non-Mexican migrants seeking asylum at the southwest border to first request protection in Mexico or another country they passed through. Last year, the panel held that the measure "does virtually nothing to ensure that a third country is a...

