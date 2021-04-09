Brenntag Agrees To Shell Out $2.3M To Wrap 401(k) Suit

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Chemical wholesaler Brenntag North America Inc. has reached a $2.3 million deal to settle a proposed class action brought in Pennsylvania federal court on behalf of workers who said the company let their retirement plan get saddled with overly expensive investment options. U.S. District Judge John M. Gallagher on Thursday granted preliminary approval to the deal between Brenntag North America Inc., its board of directors, its investment and oversight committee and more than 4,500 current and former employees and plan beneficiaries. The workers first inked their deal with Brenntag in September 2020, court filings show. "If the settlement had not been...

