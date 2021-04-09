Utah Greens Claim Fed. Oil Leases Endanger Indigenous Sites

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Utah-based environmental group has sued the U.S. Department of the Interior in D.C. federal court over its decision to offer historic and sacred land for 32 oil and gas leases, claiming the government failed to consider archaeological harms that may result. Conservation-focused nonprofit Friends of Cedar Mesa, founded in 2010 by Mark Meloy, a retired river ranger for the DOI's Bureau of Land Management, filed suit Thursday against the department, the bureau and Kent Hoffman in his official capacity as deputy state director of the Division of Lands and Minerals in the BLM's Utah state office. The Trump administration in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS