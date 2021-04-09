Justices Asked To Revisit 'Life Issues' In Tinder's IP Alice Win

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A company that owns a patent for using social networks to help people with their "life issues" has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide if the Federal Circuit wrongly established a per se rule that a computer-implemented social network is invalid under Alice. NetSoc argued in an April 5 petition for certiorari, which was docketed Thursday, that the Federal Circuit was wrong to conclude at the first step of the Alice analysis that the patent is directed to automation of known techniques. The petition is the last stop for NetSoc's 2018 infringement suit against Tinder's parent company Match Group LLC,...

