AMC Says 'Walking Dead' Execs Seek Life for Killed Claims

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 11:06 PM EDT) -- AMC told a California judge Thursday that producers behind "The Walking Dead" suing over their cut of the profits on the hit show are trying to reanimate old claims in an amended complaint that he already rejected and should not be allowed to alter them any further. The network's comments came during a remote hearing before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel J. Buckley, and as the parties discussed a tentative ruling where the judge outlined a plan to strike many of the producers' amended claims but allow them leave to amend. AMC said the implied covenant of good faith and...

