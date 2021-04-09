Johnson Controls Inks Up To $870M Deal For Data Center Co.

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Irish building security, fire safety and heating, ventilating and air conditioning company Johnson Controls plans to acquire Canadian hyperscale data center company Silent-Aire in a deal worth up to $870 million, the companies announced Friday. Hyperscale data centers are physical facilities that store thousands of servers for cloud computing and large-scale data processing. Silent-Aire designs these centers and installs cooling systems, according to its website. The deal is worth $630 million but could be worth as much as $870 million thanks to contingency payments tied to Silent-Aire's performance after the tie-up closes. In acquiring the company, Johnson Controls said Friday it...

