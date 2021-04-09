ACS Throws Hat Into Ring For €10B Italian Toll Operator

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Spanish building company ACS said Friday it has offered to buy Autostrade per l'Italia from Italian roadway and airport operator Atlantia at a valuation of up to €10 billion ($11.9 billion), in a move that comes as Atlantia weighs a separate bid for the toll operator. The offer from Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, or ACS, was made Thursday and confirmed by the company in a Friday statement. Under the terms of the proposal, ACS would pick up Atlantia's 88% stake in Autostrade per l'Italia SpA, and the deal could value the target at between €9 billion and €10 billion. ...

