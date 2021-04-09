3rd Circ. Revives LivaNova Bacteria Exposure Suit

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit revived a heart surgery patient's suit against the former Sorin Group USA over claims that its heating-cooling device put him at risk of contracting bacterial infections, saying a lower court's dismissal wrongly kept him from proceeding with his allegations in any court. A three-judge panel on Friday reversed a Pennsylvania federal court's dismissal of Kyle Hamer's case against Sorin — now known as LivaNova Holding USA Inc. — which had been part of multidistrict litigation claiming the company failed to warn consumers of risks associated with its 3T heater-coolers that were used to regulate patients' temperatures during open-heart surgeries....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS