Logistics Co. Settles New Jersey AG's Pregnancy Bias Claims

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey fulfillment company has agreed to settle the Garden State's allegations that it forced a pregnant worker to take unpaid leave rather than modifying her duties to allow more bathroom breaks and less heavy lifting, the New Jersey attorney general's office announced Friday. The conciliation agreement with Bergen Logistics, which is dated Feb. 18, said the company would pay the former packager $25,000 as well as put in place an anti-bias policy that complies with the New Jersey Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which requires employers in the state to reasonably accommodate their expecting employees. "Our laws prohibit pregnancy-related discrimination...

