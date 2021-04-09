Baker Botts And MoFo Join Special Bonuses Action

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP and Baker Botts LLP are joining the dozens of major U.S. law firms handing out special bonuses this year, according to reports and details Law360 confirmed on Friday. Both firms are planning to offer a pair of seniority-based bonuses to associates ranging from $12,000-$64,000, matching the industry scale first set by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP last month. The Baker Botts bonuses will include one ranging from $4,500-$24,000 handed out after May 31 and another ranging from $7,500-$40,000 offered after Nov. 30, the firm confirmed to Law360. Billable hour requirements will apply to the bonuses, which will...

