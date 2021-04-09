Feds Defend $2.9M Fees In Burning Man Permit Row

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government said Friday that an effort by the organizers of the annual Burning Man festival to get a refund from the government over $2.9 million worth of permit costs is conceptually flawed and should be dismissed by the court. The U.S. Department of the Interior asked a D.C. District Court for summary judgment in the suit filed by the Burning Man Project and Black Rock City LLC, which have claimed that the government forced them to pay excessive costs five years in a row to hold the annual festival on federal lands. But the government said that the suit...

